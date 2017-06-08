BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
June 8 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* VBL Therapeutics awarded $2.5 million grant by the Israel innovation authority
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd says grant will support clinical trials and development activities for calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.