April 4 Vascular Biogenics Ltd-
* VBL Therapeutics presents data on mospd2, a novel
immuno-oncology target
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical
biopsies that mospd2 is prevalent in invasive human breast
cancer tissue
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical
biopsies that levels of mospd2 correlate to breast cancer
invasiveness
* Vascular Biogenics - it was further observed that
knockdown of mospd2 in human breast cancer cell line using
crispr technology led to blockade of egf signaling
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd -mospd2 knockdown using crispr
technology led to significant reduction of breast cancer cell
migration in vitro, metastasis in mouse model
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - "believe that mospd2 may be
involved in regulation of cell motility in addition to breast
cancer"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: