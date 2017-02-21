Feb 21 Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL Therapeutics reports full data for vb-111 monotherapy in phase 2 trial for recurrent thyroid cancer

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - primary endpoint of trial, defined as 6-month progression-free-survival (pfs-6) of 25 pct, was met with a dose response.

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - an overall survival benefit was seen with a tail of more than 40 pct at 3.7 years for therapeutic-dose cohort

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - VB-111 was well-tolerated in open-label dose-escalating study with no signs of clinically significant safety issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: