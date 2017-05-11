May 11 Vecima Networks Inc:

* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.46

* Qtrly revenue C$15.7 million versus C$28.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales in range of C$70.0 million to C$72.0 million

* Sees FY gross margins in range of 51% to 54%

* Sees FY gross margins in range of 51% to 54%

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of C$19.5 million to C$21.5 million