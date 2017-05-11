Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Vecima Networks Inc:
* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 sales C$70 million to C$72 million
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.46
* Qtrly revenue C$15.7 million versus C$28.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales in range of C$70.0 million to C$72.0 million
* Sees FY gross margins in range of 51% to 54%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of C$19.5 million to C$21.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices