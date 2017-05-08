GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Vectren Corp :
* Reports Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 revenue $624.5 million versus $584.8 million
* Qtrly earnings per share for Utility Group $0.80
* Vectren Corporation reports improved first quarter 2017 results; affirms 2017 guidance
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.55 to $2.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.