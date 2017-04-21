April 21 Vectron Systems AG:
* Strong growth continues in first quarter 2017
* Q1 EBITDA increased by 155 % to 1.97 million euros ($2.11
million)(previous year 0.77 million euros); EBIT increased by
190% from 0.64 mln euros to 1.84 mln euros and EBT increased by
231 % to 1.83 million euros (previous year 0.55 mln euros)
* Sales according to BilRUG increased in first three months
by 40 % compared to previous year from 7.57 mln euros to 10.62
mln euros
* Q1 net profits grew by 189 % from 0.42 mln euros to 1.20
mln euros
($1 = 0.9331 euros)
