May 30 Vectrus Inc:
* On may 26, co's unit received notice of a $212 million
contract modification - sec filing
* Vectrus - notice was for support of communications
equipment and information systems under purview of network
enterprise technology command
* Vectrus- modification represents exercise by u.s.
Government to extend operations, maintenance, defense of army
communications in southwest and central asia
* Vectrus Inc - modification to extend contract through may
2018
* Vectrus - communications equipment & information systems
is also under purview of 160th signal brigade & its southwest
asia theater of operations units
* Vectrus- work to be performed in Kuwait, Qatar,
Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, Uae, Jordan, with estimated
completion date of may 31, 2018
Source text (bit.ly/2s9ZnYa)
Further company coverage: