March 1 Vectrus Inc:

* Vectrus announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; issues 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 revenue fell 7.4 percent to $288.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $910 million to $1.01 billion

* Says expect to see 2017 diluted EPS in range of $1.53 to $1.83 per share

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $1.53 to $1.83

* Vectrus Inc- company ended 2016 with total backlog of $2.4 billion and funded backlog of $665 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: