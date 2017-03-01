China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Vectrus Inc:
* Vectrus announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; issues 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 revenue fell 7.4 percent to $288.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $910 million to $1.01 billion
* Says expect to see 2017 diluted EPS in range of $1.53 to $1.83 per share
* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $1.53 to $1.83
* Vectrus Inc- company ended 2016 with total backlog of $2.4 billion and funded backlog of $665 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.