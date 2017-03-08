March 7 Vectrus Inc:

* Vectrus statement on cancellation of Kuwait base operations and security support services 2.0 (k-bosss re-compete) solicitation

* Says U.S. Government anticipates soliciting new k-bosss requirements as soon as practicable

* Was informed today that U.S. Government cancelled solicitation for Kuwait base operations and security support services 2.0 contract

* Not changing 2017 guidance, until co receives additional contracting direction on existing contract