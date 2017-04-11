April 11 Vedanta Limited:

* Says merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited effective as on April 11

* Says shareholders of Cairn India will receive interim dividend of INR 17.70 per share

* For each share held , Cairn India shareholders will get one share in Vedanta

* For each share held , Cairn India shareholders will get 4 7.5 percent redeemable preference share in Vedanta

* Says no shares would be issued to co and units for shareholding in Cairn India

* Co will arrange for a 3rd party facility enabling cash exit for rps holders at par within 30 days from issuance