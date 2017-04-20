BRIEF-Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India seeks members' nod for bonus share issue
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qjiUYz) Further company coverage:
April 20 Vedanta Ltd
* Says fire took place at coal handlilng plant at power plant in Punjab
* Says fire at power plant in Punjab resulted in shut down of 3 units for about 60 days
* Vedanta - Jharsuguda -I plant smelter had a pot outage incident earlier in the week
* Vedanta - 228 pots were damaged and will be repaired over next few months Source text: (bit.ly/2pj4XJu) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 81.4 million rupees versus loss 165.1 million rupees year ago