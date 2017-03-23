US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Vedanta Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Vedanta Limited in talks with lenders to buy Bhushan Steel."
* Says news is "factually incorrect and totally baseless"
* "strongly deny such speculative and baseless reports" on deal with Bhushan Steel
* Says co is not in any such talks or transaction Source text: bit.ly/2nqAzLv Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)