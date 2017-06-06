BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Veidekke Asa ;
* Veidekke Asa says been awarded contract by Trondheim spektrum to build Trondheim's new sports hall at Nidarã
* Veidekke Asa says value of contract is NOK 317 million excluding VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million