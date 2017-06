June 5 VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S:

* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S AND ENDO VENTURES LIMITED JOINTLY ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR PALADIN LABS INC. TO COMMERCIALIZE ENVARSUS XR® IN CANADA

* ‍VELOXIS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT PAYMENT AND WILL SUPPLY ENVARSUS XR AT A PRE-SPECIFIED TRANSFER PRICE​

* ‍INITIAL TERM OF AGREEMENT IS 15 YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE OF AGREEMENT.​