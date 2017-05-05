Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Venator Materials Plc:
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Venator Materials Plc - expects that its ordinary shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VNTR"
* Venator Materials Plc - Huntsman International (Netherlands) B.V., a unit of Huntsman Corp is selling the co's ordinary shares in the IPO
* Venator Materials Plc - IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee
* Venator Materials says it is not selling any ordinary shares, and will not receive any proceeds from sale of ordinary shares offered by selling shareholder Source text: (bit.ly/2q8Am1I) Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.