May 26 Italy's Veneto Banca says:

* Board has asked CEO to verify whether top shareholder Atlante would be willing to take part in bank's precautionary recapitalisation

* Board expressed full confidence in the proposed merger with Popolare di Vicenza as a way to relaunch the two banks

* Board also expressed confidence in the commitment shown by Italy's economy minister to rapidly find a solution for the two lenders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)