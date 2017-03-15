March 15 Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

* Ventripoint announces increase in size of private placement, shares for debt and closing of acceptance of orders

* Ventripoint Diagnostics says increasing gross proceeds of non-brokered private placement to $3.2 million, will now issue up to 10 million units at $0.32/unit

* Announcing private placement is oversubscribed and no further orders will be accepted