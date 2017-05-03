BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Venture Incorporation Pcl
* Venture Incorporation Pcl says company signed the debt collection agreement with Easy Buy Public Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes