March 31 Venustech Group Inc :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0 million yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 5.3 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is seasonal fluctuation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8c6qQ7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)