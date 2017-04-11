BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Venustech Group Inc
* Says unit plans to set up information technology firm to buy land sites in Beijing for up to 250 million yuan ($36.23 million)

($1 = 6.8998 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing