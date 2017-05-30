May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of the outstanding $1.0 billion 9.125-percent Loan Participation Notes due 2018, $1.0 billion 7.748-percent Loan Participation Notes due 2021, and $1.5 billion 7.5043-percent Guaranteed Notes due 2022.

* Intends to offer new senior unsecured notes.

* The purpose of the offer is to acquire any and all of the notes, which will be funded principally by the issuance of the new notes and would have the effect of extending the maturity profile of a portion of VEON's indebtedness.

* Notwithstanding the potential offering of new notes, the Group may fund a portion of the Offer with available cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)