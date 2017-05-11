Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Veon Ltd :
* Veon reports double digit revenue and ebitda growth and nearly usd 200 million in underlying equity free cash flow in q1 2017; fy 2017 guidance confirmed
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $2.3 billion
* Qtrly loss attributable to veon shareholders $4 million versus profit of $187 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices