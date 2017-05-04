BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Veracyte Inc:
* Veracyte announces pivotal clinical validation data for next-generation afirma test to help more patients avoid unnecessary surgery in thyroid cancer diagnosis
* Veracyte Inc- will begin making afirma GSC available to select customers in next few weeks and plans to broaden commercial expansion throughout 2017
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering