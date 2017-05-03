BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Veresen Inc
* Increased full year 2017 distributable cash guidance mid-point by 6% to $1.13 per common share
* Veresen announces first quarter financial results and increased 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veresen Inc - Increased full year 2017 distributable cash guidance mid-point by 6% to $1.13 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results