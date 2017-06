May 11 VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG:

* CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULT INCREASED BY TEUR 496 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO TEUR 1,559 AND IS THUS AT UPPER END OF PREVIOUSLY DEFINED TARGET CORRIDOR OF TEUR 1,200 TO TEUR 1,500

* FY 2017 PROCEEDS AS PLANNED SO THAT, FROM TODAY'S PERSPECTIVE, WE EXPECT A FURTHER INCREASE IN RESULTS AND ANNUAL RESULT 2017 WITHIN RANGE OF TARGET CORRIDOR OF TEUR 1,600 TO TEUR 2,000