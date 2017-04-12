BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Verifone Systems Inc:
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
* Verifone Systems Inc - financial terms of joint venture were not disclosed
* Combined business will operate under GSTV brand
* Verifone Systems Inc - company will be located at current GSTV headquarters in Detroit
* Members of existing GSTV and Verifone Pump Media Management teams will lead new joint venture
* Verifone Systems Inc - both companies will have equal representation on new company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results