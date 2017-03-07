March 7 (Reuters) -

* Payments company Verifone Systems Inc investigating breach - Krebsonsecurity

* Verifone says the extent of the breach was limited to its corporate network and that its payment services network was not impacted - Krebsonsecurity

* Verifone is investigating a breach of internal computer networks that appears to have impacted a number of cos running its point-of-sale solutions - Krebsonsecurity Source text : bit.ly/2mxXlAA