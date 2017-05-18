BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units
May 18 Verint Systems Inc
* Verint awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
* Verint systems inc - has won a multimillion dollar project for a new government security operations center (gsoc) in latin america region
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition