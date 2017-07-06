FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verint Systems, on June 29, co entered into a credit agreement
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Verint Systems, on June 29, co entered into a credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* Verint Systems Inc - on June 29, 2017, Verint Systems Inc. Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Verint Systems - in connection with co's entry into credit agreement, co terminated certain amended and restated credit agreement dated April 29, 2011

* Verint Systems - agreement for $725 million of credit facilities, of which $425 million is 7-year term loan facility, $300 million is 5-year revolving credit facility

* Verint Systems Inc - 425 million 7-year term loan facility matures on June 29, 2024 and $300 million 5-year revolving credit facility matures on June 29, 2022

* Verint Systems - agreement requires co to make term loan payments of $1.1 million per quarter commencing on august 1, with remaining balance due on June 29, 2024 Source text (bit.ly/2sRyRSr) Further company coverage:

