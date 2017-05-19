BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Verisk Analytics Inc
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
* Third amendment provides for a one-year extension of maturity date in respect of revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* All borrowings under credit facility shall continue to remain unsecured Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rApLtA) Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.