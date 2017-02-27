Feb 28 Veritas Investments Ltd

* Board is restating guidance for full year to revenue of $26m - $31m for FY17

* Restates guidance for full year EBITDA of $7.9m - $8.5m

* Restates guidance for underlying NPAT of $3.7mln - $4.3mln for FY17

