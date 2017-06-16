Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 Veritas Investments Ltd :
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
* Proceedings are to enforce agreement for sale and purchase of Nosh business which completed on 24th February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.