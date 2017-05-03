May 3 Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion

* Expect positive performance from packaging and facility solutions to help offset industry challenges in print and publishing businesses

* Integration and restructuring charges were $10.5 million in Q1 of 2017 and $7.9 million in prior year quarter