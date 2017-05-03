BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Veritiv Corp
* Veritiv announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion
* Expect positive performance from packaging and facility solutions to help offset industry challenges in print and publishing businesses
* Integration and restructuring charges were $10.5 million in Q1 of 2017 and $7.9 million in prior year quarter
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results