June 20 Veritone Inc

* Q1 loss per share $3.09

* Veritone Inc - net revenues in the first quarter of 2017 increased 50% to $3.1 million from $2.1 million in the same period in 2016‍​

* Veritone inc - average media spend per customer was $670,000 during the quarter, compared with $602,000 in the prior year period, an increase of 11% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAp5Ej) Further company coverage: