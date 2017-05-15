BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Verizon Communications Inc:
* Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
* Notes may be issued with fixed, floating interest rates, in minimum denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples of $1,000
* Notes may be issued with maturities of nine months or more
* Filed a prospectus supplement with SEC for issuance of corporate notes through InCapital LLC's internotes program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.