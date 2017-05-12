BRIEF-JMU says Q1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $19.7 mln
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
May 12 Verizon:
* Offering $1.5 billion of floating rate notes due 2020 - sec filing
* Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to LIBOR plus 0.550%, to be reset quarterly
* Notes will mature on may 22, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2r2D6xs) Further company coverage:
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system