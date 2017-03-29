BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Verizon Communications Inc :
* For a limited time, can get new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ for as low as $15 a month after trading in an eligible device
* Pricing for Galaxy S8 without a trade-in is $30 per month for 24 months; $720 retail price
* Pricing for Galaxy S8+ is $35 per month for 24 months; $840 retail price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results