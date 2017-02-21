Feb 21 Verizon:

* Verizon and Yahoo amend terms of definitive agreement

* Says under amended terms, Verizon and Yahoo have agreed to reduce price Verizon will pay to acquire Yahoo's operating business by $350 million

* Says Verizon and Yahoo will share certain legal and regulatory liabilities arising from certain data breaches incurred by Yahoo

* Says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo - now valued at approximately $4.48 billion in cash

* Says liabilities arising from shareholder lawsuits and SEC investigations will continue to be responsibility of Yahoo

* Says Yahoo to be responsible for 50 percent of any cash liabilities incurred following closing related to non-sec government investigations

* Says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is expected to close in second-quarter 2017

* Says data breaches or losses arising from them will not be taken into account in determining whether a "business material adverse effect" has occured

* Says Yahoo to be responsible for 50 percent of any cash liabilities incurred following deal closing related to third-party litigation related to breaches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: