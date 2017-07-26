FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
July 26, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Vermilion Energy Inc - Q2 fund flows from operations $1.22 per basic share

* Vermilion Energy Inc - Vermilion's Q2 production increased by 4% to 67,240 boe/d from 64,537 boe/d in prior quarter

* Sees 2017 associated production guidance of between 69,000-70,000 boe/d

* Vermilion Energy Inc - average production increased by 4% in q2 2017 to 67,240 boe/d as compared to 64,537 boe/d in prior quarter

* Vermilion Energy - effective with July dividend payment, have discontinued premium dividend component of premium dividend, dividend reinvestment plan

* Vermilion Energy Inc - we are increasing our 2017 capital budget to $315 million, from $295 million previously

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $271.4 million versus $261.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

