GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
May 11 Vermillion Inc
* Vermillion reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $726,000 versus $505,000
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account