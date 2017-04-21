BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Washington to Navy
* Co's newport news shipbuilding division has delivered submarine washington to U.S. Navy
April 21 Vernalis Plc
* Vernalis Plc: FDA issues a complete response letter on CCP-07 NDA
* CRL did not raise any concerns with formulation or pharmacokinetic profile of CCP-07
* CRL did not raise any concerns with formulation or pharmacokinetic profile of CCP-07
* CRL did identify outstanding items that need to be addressed prior to resubmission and approval of NDA
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.