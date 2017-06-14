BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 VERNEUIL PARTICIPATIONS SA:
* DECLARES THAT AS OF JUNE 6 IT NO LONGER HOLDS ANY SHARES OF VIKTORIA INVEST (EX ELECTRICITE ET EAUX DE MADAGASCAR) Source text: bit.ly/2rhIwBv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28