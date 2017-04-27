April 26 Verona Pharma Plc

* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market

* Pricing of its global offering comprising 5.7 million American Depositary Shares at a price of $13.50 per ADS

* Pricing of global offering also comprising 1.2 million ordinary shares at a price of £1.32 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: