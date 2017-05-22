May 22 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says on May 19, the U.S. FTC issued a request for additional information in connection co's pending acquisition of CTP-656 and other assets from Concert Pharmaceuticals

* The second request was issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says it intends to work cooperatively with the FTC as it reviews the transaction