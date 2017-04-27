British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Vertex reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.99
* Qtrly total cf product revenues were $480.6 million compared to $393.6 million for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net product revenues from orkambi were $294.9 million compared to $223.1 million for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net product revenues from kalydeco were $185.7 million, compared to $170.5 million for q1 of 2016
* Reiterated its 2017 guidance for orkambi revenues and combined gaap and non-gaap research and development and sg&a expense
* Increased its 2017 revenue guidance for kalydeco
* Increased its total 2017 product revenue guidance for kalydeco to $710 to $730 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.