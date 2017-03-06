Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Vertex to acquire CTP-656 from Concert Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Concert to receive $160 million in cash with potential for $90 million in future regulatory approval milestone payments
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire CTP-656 from concert pharmaceuticals
* Vertex to develop CTP-656 for potential use in future combination regimens aimed at treating underlying cause of CF
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - Vertex will pay concert $160 million in cash for all worldwide development and commercialization rights to CTP-656
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - Concert's board of directors unanimously supports transaction and recommends that concert's shareholders vote in favor of it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.