BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia

July 20 (Reuters) - Female Health Co:

* ‍Veru Healthcare-initiated subject screening process for stage 2 of bioequivalence study of tamsulosin drs for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia​

* ‍Veru Healthcare - initiated manufacturing of nda required registration batch through its contract manufacturer, which will be used for FDA submission​

* Veru Healthcare -manufacturing partner started production of commercial registration batch of tamsulosin drs