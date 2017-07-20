FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Female Health Co:

* ‍Veru Healthcare-initiated subject screening process for stage 2 of bioequivalence study of tamsulosin drs for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia​

* ‍Veru Healthcare - initiated manufacturing of nda required registration batch through its contract manufacturer, which will be used for FDA submission​

* Veru Healthcare -manufacturing partner started production of commercial registration batch of tamsulosin drs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.