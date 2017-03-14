BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 14 Verusa Holding:
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.15 lira net 0.1275 lira ($0.0340) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7479 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.