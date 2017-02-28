Feb 28 Vestas Wind Systems said on Tuesday:

* It has received a firm and unconditional order in the United States comprising 174 V110-2.0 megawatt (MW) turbines, totalling 348 MW

* The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year AOM 4000 service agreement

* Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2018

* Wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced in Vestas' Colorado factories. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)