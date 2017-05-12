BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Vestate Group Holdings Ltd:
* Expects to record an increase in loss for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected result due to overall decline in sales in hong kong and people's republic of china Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.